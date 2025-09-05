UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over property tax error

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigned on Friday after admitting she underpaid property tax on a home purchase. The resignation marks the eighth ministerial exit from Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s team. Rayner is the most senior figure to step down and had previously received Starmer’s public support. She acknowledged the mistake and said she regretted not seeking proper tax advice. Starmer said he was sad about her departure but agreed that stepping down was the right decision.

Rayner’s exit adds to mounting troubles for Starmer, who is already under pressure from critics and trailing in recent polls. She was a key political figure who bridged the Labour Party’s left and center factions. Her story of rising from a teenage mother to deputy PM inspired many and gave her wide public appeal. Some had even viewed her as a potential successor to Starmer. Her loss weakens the Labour leadership at a crucial time.

Rayner had referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards earlier this week. She admitted selling her share in a family home to fund a new apartment. The property was placed in a trust for her disabled son, and she believed this exempted her from higher tax rates. Later legal advice revealed she was wrong, and she began steps to pay the owed tax. In an emotional interview, she said the error was unintentional.

Rayner’s resignation highlights deeper instability in Starmer’s cabinet. Of the eight ministers who quit, five stepped down over misconduct or wrongdoing. This makes Starmer’s government the most resignation-hit administration at the start of a term since 1979. The timing is especially damaging as he prepares a tough economic budget amid rising pressure from rival parties. Public confidence in Labour’s leadership may now suffer further setbacks.

Starmer had hoped to use a recent cabinet reshuffle to reset his government’s direction. But the Rayner controversy overshadowed those plans. Critics also accused him of stifling free speech following comments by Nigel Farage. With more tax hikes likely and internal rifts growing, Starmer faces a challenging end to the year. The political fallout from Rayner’s resignation may linger as the party tries to regain its footing.