Pakistan eyes $2.9B investment from 5 key allies

Pakistan expects to receive $2.9 billion in investments from five friendly countries this fiscal year. The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) identified the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Azerbaijan as key investors. These projections are part of Pakistan’s 2025-26 annual economic plan. The government aims to boost the economy and create jobs through these investments. Officials believe this funding will support various development projects across the country.

The largest investments are expected from the UAE and Kuwait, each contributing $1 billion. Saudi Arabia will invest $500 million, while Qatar and Azerbaijan will add $200 million each. The investments will focus mainly on energy, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors. These sectors are vital for Pakistan’s economic growth and stability. The government plans to use the funds to improve public services and boost industrial development.

Moreover, officials say these investments will increase economic activity throughout Pakistan. They expect new job opportunities to emerge as a result. Economic stability is another important goal tied to this funding. The investments will help launch new projects and improve existing infrastructure. Overall, the government is optimistic about the positive impact on the country’s economy.

For perspective, Pakistan received $246 million in foreign direct investment during the 2024-25 fiscal year. The previous year, foreign direct investment totaled $235 million. This shows a significant increase in expected investment inflows for 2025-26. The government is actively promoting Pakistan as an attractive destination for foreign investors. It hopes these new investments will strengthen Pakistan’s economic position in the region.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s government looks forward to these investments to drive growth and development. The cooperation with friendly countries continues to play a key role. These funds are expected to bring stability and prosperity to Pakistan’s economy. The government remains committed to supporting foreign investors and improving the investment climate. This outlook promises a brighter economic future for Pakistan.