Blood moon to light up Pakistan’s sky on Sunday night

People across Pakistan will witness a stunning lunar event on the night between September 7 and 8. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has confirmed that a total lunar eclipse, often called a “Blood Moon,” will be clearly visible. This occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Moon to turn a deep red color. The red hue appears because sunlight bends through Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse. This creates a dramatic and memorable sight for sky watchers.

PMD officials explained that the term “Blood Moon” is not scientific but popular among the public. Asif Hussain, Deputy Director at PMD, said their official statements use the term “total lunar eclipse” instead. However, he confirmed that the Moon will indeed appear reddish during the peak of the eclipse. The event is expected to be clearly visible from most parts of Pakistan, weather permitting.

The eclipse will begin on Sunday, September 7, at 8:28 pm (Pakistan time). The partial eclipse will start at 9:27 pm and peak at 11:12 pm. The reddish color of the Moon will be most visible at this time. The eclipse will continue until early Monday, September 8, ending fully at 1:55 am. In total, the event will last for 5 hours and 27 minutes.

The Blood Moon will also be visible across much of the world. Viewers in Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, and the Pacific region can watch it. Parts of western North America and eastern South America will also see the eclipse. Countries including India, Bangladesh, China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia are among those where the lunar event will be visible.

This rare celestial event gives sky watchers a chance to witness nature’s wonder without any special equipment. Experts recommend watching from a dark, open area for the best view. As this is one of the few total lunar eclipses until 2025, it offers a unique opportunity for people across the region to enjoy the sight.