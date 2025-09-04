Sutlej flood warning raises alarm across Punjab

Dangerous flooding in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers has wreaked havoc across Punjab, submerging nearly 4,000 villages and affecting more than 3.5 million people. Torrential rains and overflowing rivers have destroyed millions of acres of crops, creating a humanitarian and economic crisis. Urban flooding in Gujrat, caused by record rainfall, has further paralyzed life, leaving communities struggling with waterlogged roads, collapsed infrastructure, and submerged homes.

India has also issued a flood warning to Pakistan, confirming high water levels in the Sutlej River at Harike and Ferozepur. The Punjab Flood Forecasting Division reported extremely high floods at Head Sidhnai, Ganda Singh Wala, Khanki, and Qadirabad, while Head Marala, Ravi Siphon, Shahdara, Balloki, and Head Sulemanki also recorded dangerous levels. Authorities fear more surges in the coming days as pressure increases on already strained embankments.

The situation is particularly alarming in Multan and Muzaffargarh, where the confluence of the Ravi and Chenab rivers has created a double threat. Despite controlled breaches earlier, water levels remain dangerously high near Head Muhammad Wala and Sher Shah. Authorities have declared the next 12 hours critical, warning that erosion points could give way, worsening destruction and forcing thousands more to evacuate their homes.

Floodwaters have already engulfed hundreds of villages across Kasur, Kabirwala, Shujabad, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Toba Tek Singh, sweeping away schools, bridges, and protective bunds. In Gujrat, 506 millimeters of rain within 24 hours submerged government offices, shops, and courts, while announcements from mosques urged residents to seek safety. In many areas, people were forced to climb rooftops as rising waters entered their homes, leaving rescue teams struggling to reach them in time.

The human toll continues to rise as the Punjab Disaster Management Authority confirmed 46 deaths and the displacement of millions. Around 1.5 million people have been rescued and over one million livestock shifted to safer places. However, the devastation of more than 1.326 million acres of crops has intensified the crisis, with Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Gujrat divisions suffering the heaviest losses. Officials have also warned that a massive surge of 900,000 cusecs will reach Sindh between September 6 and 7, threatening to expand the disaster further.