‘Stop the bloodshed’: UN urges arms ban on Israel

A top United Nations official has called for an immediate suspension of all arms sales to Israel. The demand follows growing allegations that Israeli forces are committing acts of genocide in Gaza. UN Special Rapporteur Balakrishnan Rajagopal said weapons used in Gaza are enabling mass killings and widespread destruction. He warned that countries supplying arms to Israel share responsibility for the atrocities.

In a statement, Rajagopal condemned the international community for failing to act decisively. He stressed that the UN Security Council and world leaders must intervene immediately. He described the situation in Gaza as “horrific” and warned that forced evictions could amount to further war crimes. Israeli strikes have hit shelters housing displaced civilians, he said. He also accused Israeli forces of restricting food access, worsening famine in the region.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported plans to take full control of Gaza City. Military analysts estimated that the operation could take a year and may cost the lives of over 100 Israeli soldiers. This move comes as the war intensifies nearly two years after it began. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has carried out continuous military actions in Gaza in response to attacks from Palestinian groups.

According to Gaza health officials, at least 63,633 Palestinians have been killed. The death toll includes tens of thousands of women and children. More than 160,000 others have been injured, and over 9,000 remain buried under rubble. The war has displaced hundreds of thousands, many of whom now lack food, shelter, and access to healthcare.

Famine is worsening across the region, with at least 361 deaths linked to starvation, including 130 children. Humanitarian agencies warn that many more lives are at risk. They urge immediate aid and access to the region. Without swift action, officials say Gaza faces an even deeper humanitarian catastrophe.