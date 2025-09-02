ISPR releases inspiring promo for defence day

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has unveiled a new promo in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day, paying a glowing tribute to the unmatched courage and bravery of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. The release aims to remind the nation of the sacrifices made for its survival.

The promo highlights the valiant role of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, and Pakistan Air Force, describing their sacrifices as a shining symbol of resilience and unshakable faith in the country’s defense and freedom. It showcases their unmatched dedication.

Moreover, the video portrays the memorable victory of “Marka-e-Haq” and the Armed Forces’ dominance over the enemy, while presenting a priceless story of how Pakistan’s defenders stood as guardians of the homeland. Their valor remains unmatched.

The promo further underlines how the blood of martyrs spilled at the nation’s borders stands as a powerful reminder of sacrifice, with Pakistan’s Armed Forces forming an unbreakable wall against the ambitions of hostile powers.

Additionally, the narrative emphasizes that the bravery and commitment of Pakistan’s Armed Forces form a shining chapter in national history, inspiring new generations to stand firm in the face of aggression and adversity.

On Defence and Martyrs Day, the nation renews its pledge to honor the sacrifices of its heroes, acknowledging that the defence of the homeland remains the guarantee of its survival and future prosperity.