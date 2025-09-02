Pakistan’s trade deficit jumps 30% in August

Pakistan’s trade deficit rose sharply by 30% in August 2025, reaching $2.87 billion. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed the deficit stood at $2.20 billion in August 2024. This increase reflects a rise in imports and a drop in exports. Despite the surge, the deficit shrank 9% compared to July 2025. This shows some short-term improvement, but overall the trade gap remains high.

Exports declined 12.5% year-on-year to $2.42 billion in August 2025. In contrast, imports climbed over 6% to $5.29 billion during the same period. The widening gap between exports and imports pushed the trade deficit higher. The growing import bill puts more pressure on Pakistan’s economy. It highlights the need to control imports and boost exports.

Looking at the first two months of fiscal year 2025-26, the trade deficit jumped over 29% to $6.01 billion. During this period, exports increased slightly by 0.6% to $5.1 billion. However, imports surged 14% to $11.12 billion. This imbalance signals challenges ahead for Pakistan’s economic stability. The government must focus on addressing these trends quickly.

The expanding trade deficit threatens Pakistan’s foreign reserves and economic growth. It increases the risk of a higher current account deficit. Experts say improving export competitiveness is essential. At the same time, controlling non-essential imports can help. These steps will ease pressure on the country’s finances.

In summary, Pakistan faces rising trade challenges due to falling exports and growing imports. The government’s response will shape the country’s economic future. Strong policies and better trade management are critical. Without action, the trade gap could widen further. Pakistan needs to act fast to restore economic balance.