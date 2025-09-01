NDMA warns of intensifying floods in Punjab

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning that fresh heavy rains from Monday to Wednesday will likely intensify Punjab’s already critical flood situation. Northeastern, central, and southern districts are expected to face new challenges, as swollen rivers and continuous downpours threaten low-lying areas and urban settlements already struggling with rising water levels.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), several districts including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Murree, Jhelum, Attock, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad are at high risk. These areas could experience urban flooding and overflowing streams if the expected rainfall continues at its current pace. Authorities have also warned that areas near rivers may face severe inundation.

Flood conditions are also likely to worsen in major districts including Chiniot, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Sargodha. Additional risk zones include Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan, where rising water levels could displace thousands more families. Standing crops and livestock remain vulnerable in these areas.

Officials cautioned that heavy rainfall in upper Punjab and increased river flows may trigger new flood surges at Marala Headworks. Such surges could threaten surrounding districts, potentially flooding nearby villages and damaging infrastructure. The situation remains highly unpredictable as both rainfall and river inflows continue to rise, testing the limits of protective structures.

The NDMA has advised residents of flood-prone areas to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and move away from dangerous riverbanks or low-lying zones. Authorities are on high alert, with rescue and medical teams placed on standby to respond to emergencies. Citizens have also been asked to cooperate fully with evacuation and safety measures.

Precautionary measures are being emphasized to reduce further loss of life and property. Government agencies are coordinating efforts to strengthen embankments, establish temporary shelters, and provide relief goods. With rainfall expected to continue throughout the week, officials urged the public to stay updated with weather advisories and follow all safety instructions strictly.