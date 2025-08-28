Saudi FM, UN Chief condemn Israeli attacks in Gaza

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, condemned Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza and the West Bank. He urged an immediate halt to hostilities during a press conference in Rome. He emphasized that the two-state solution remains the only path to lasting peace in the region. Prince Faisal also stressed the need to establish a political process in Gaza to ensure stability.

He further expressed support for peaceful dialogue to resolve other conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war. His visit to Rome follows a prior trip by Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Saudi Arabia. The two countries signed $10 billion in agreements to boost trade and cooperation.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Israel’s attack on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, calling it “unconscionable.” He warned that further military escalation in Gaza City would cause severe humanitarian damage. Guterres described Gaza as devastated and full of rubble and casualties, highlighting the extreme danger of Israel’s reported plans to seize full control.

Guterres strongly criticized the ongoing blockade of Gaza. He said no war has deliberately starved civilians as in Gaza. He called the famine a “major catastrophe” and urged urgent international attention to the crisis.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UN called for immediate peace efforts. Their statements highlight growing global concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. The calls underline the need for political solutions to prevent further suffering and instability.