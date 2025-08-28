UK remains key partner in Pakistan’s development: Mohsin Naqvi

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the United Kingdom remains a vital partner in Pakistan’s development. He emphasized the need to expand cooperation across multiple sectors for mutual benefit. The two countries want to build stronger ties in trade, security, and social issues.

Naqvi met British High Commissioner Jane Marriott to discuss enhancing bilateral relations. They focused on counter-terrorism, drug control, border security, and fighting human trafficking. Both sides agreed that collaboration on these issues is crucial for peace and stability.

High Commissioner Marriott congratulated Naqvi on receiving the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award. She also expressed deep sorrow over the recent floods and heavy rains in Pakistan. Marriott offered condolences to the families affected by the natural disaster.

Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and condemned terrorism in all its forms. He stressed the importance of working with the UK to tackle shared challenges. The minister assured that Pakistan values its partnership with the UK and wants to strengthen it further.

Both leaders promised to continue discussions and cooperation in various fields. They highlighted the importance of united efforts to improve security and promote development. Their meeting reinforced the strong friendship between Pakistan and the UK.