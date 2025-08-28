Judicial remand for Imran’s nephew Shershah

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore sent PTI founder Imran Khan’s nephew, Shershah Khan, to judicial remand on Wednesday. He faces charges related to the May 9, 2023, Jinnah House attack during violent protests. The Lahore Police arrested Shershah outside his home on August 22 after completing his five-day physical remand.

Shershah’s brother, Shahrez Khan, was also taken into police custody a day earlier over the same allegations. The court rejected the police’s request for a 30-day physical remand for Shershah. Instead, Judge Manzer Ali Gill ordered judicial remand, noting that sufficient investigation had been done and social media accounts could be accessed without his help.

During the hearing, the prosecution said a wooden baton was recovered from Shershah. However, his mobile phone, tear gas mask, and social media evidence were still missing. Shershah’s lawyers claimed his arrest was illegal and called for his discharge, highlighting that no notice was served to him for 27 months.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and HRCP, have criticized the arrests, calling them politically motivated. Shahrez’s wife shared pictures showing his presence away from the riots, while PTI disputed videos linking him to violence. Minister Tallal Chaudhry defended the arrests, denying any political bias.

The May 9 protests erupted after Imran Khan’s arrest, leading to widespread violence, including attacks on military and state buildings. The government’s crackdown on PTI has resulted in thousands of arrests and convictions of party leaders. Shershah is scheduled to appear again in court on September 11 as the investigation continues.