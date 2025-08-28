China hosts SCO summit to strengthen non-western alliances

China’s President Xi Jinping will host world leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and India’s Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, followed by a major military parade in Beijing. The two-day gathering begins Sunday, marking China’s effort to highlight non-Western collaboration amid rising global tensions.

The SCO includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asian states, alongside several observers and partners. Beijing and Moscow have increasingly used the organisation to expand influence, particularly as both nations face heightened tensions with the United States and Europe. By hosting over 20 leaders, China aims to project unity and convening power in the international arena.

While expectations for groundbreaking agreements remain low, the summit will provide Beijing a platform to stress that global governance should not be dominated solely by Western powers. Analysts note that divisions within the bloc — especially between India and Pakistan — naturally limit the possibility of ambitious joint declarations or unified policies.

Putin’s attendance comes as the Ukraine conflict continues to dominate global headlines. Although discussions about the war are not expected to be central at the SCO, the Russian leader seeks to show he is not isolated internationally. By reaffirming ties with China and other non-Western partners, Putin hopes to reinforce Moscow’s narrative and maintain visibility on the Eurasian stage.

For India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation marks his first visit to China since 2018, signaling a cautious thaw after years of tension and a deadly border clash in 2020. Both sides recently announced plans to restart direct flights, address trade issues, and resume dialogue on disputed borders. However, experts caution that deep-rooted differences remain difficult to resolve.

The upcoming parade commemorating 80 years since the end of World War II will further underline China’s growing assertiveness. Whether Modi attends the parade or not, observers believe his presence will signal how India balances relations between Western partners and China, reflecting broader shifts in global power dynamics.