Gates foundation donates $1 million for Pakistan flood relief

The Gates Foundation has announced a donation of $1 million to support Pakistan’s flood relief operations. The contribution will be used to strengthen health services in areas most severely affected by monsoon floods. The funding will help ensure essential medical assistance and emergency support for families displaced by rising waters.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the donation will directly support their ongoing partnership with Pakistan in 33 high-risk and priority districts across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. These areas remain among the hardest hit by continuous monsoon rains and river flooding, leaving thousands of families vulnerable.

The WHO confirmed that the initiative aims to address the health needs of over 465,000 people living in flood-affected districts. Relief activities will include the provision of life-saving medicines, mobile health teams, and essential supplies to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases. The focus remains on protecting vulnerable groups such as children, women, and the elderly.

Furthermore, the donation will support Pakistan’s national and provincial authorities in ensuring continuity of critical health services during the emergency. Health facilities damaged by floods are struggling to meet rising demand, while rescue operations continue in multiple provinces. International support like this remains crucial in bridging the gap between needs and available resources.

In addition, WHO teams are already on the ground working alongside Pakistan’s health authorities to deliver medical care, establish emergency camps, and ensure safe drinking water supplies. The new funding will scale up these efforts, allowing health workers to reach remote villages cut off by floodwaters.

The Gates Foundation’s support comes at a critical time when Pakistan is battling one of its worst flood crises in history. With millions displaced and livelihoods destroyed, global assistance is essential to reduce suffering, safeguard public health, and help families recover in the weeks ahead.