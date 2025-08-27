PSX surges over 700 points today

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) bounced back on Wednesday after two consecutive days of losses. The KSE-100 benchmark index gained 715.16 points, reaching 149,150.22 points, marking an increase of 0.48 percent. Investors showed renewed confidence as buying activity returned in major sectors, helping the market recover. Analysts suggest that selective buying in strong-performing companies fueled this positive momentum, attracting cautious investors back to the market.

A day earlier, the benchmark index had fallen by 380.24 points, closing at 148,435.06 points. The previous trading session had recorded a negative change of 0.26 percent. This decline had left investors concerned about market stability, but Wednesday’s gains helped restore optimism. The rebound indicates that market participants are actively seeking profitable opportunities despite earlier uncertainties.

Trading activity remained strong, with a total of 665,420,243 shares exchanged on Wednesday. Although slightly lower than the 693,301,556 shares traded the previous day, the market showed higher value, reaching Rs 31.543 billion compared to Rs 26.343 billion previously. This increase in trade value highlights investor interest and the growing impact of large-scale transactions in the market.

A total of 479 companies participated in trading during the session. Among them, 196 companies recorded gains, 256 companies faced losses, and 27 companies maintained unchanged share prices. This mixed performance reflects cautious optimism among investors as they evaluate market trends and company fundamentals before making major decisions.

Market analysts believe that sectors showing consistent growth attracted selective buying, which helped stabilize the overall market sentiment. Investors are advised to watch sectoral movements closely, as these trends may influence the benchmark index in the coming days. Continuous monitoring and timely decision-making are becoming increasingly important for participants in the PSX.

Overall, Wednesday’s trading session signaled a positive turn for the stock market, offering relief to investors after previous losses. Market experts remain hopeful that the momentum may continue, provided investor confidence strengthens and trading remains active in key sectors. The PSX is likely to maintain focus on major companies and sectors driving growth.