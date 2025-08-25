Pakistan slams ‘greater Israel’ plan as danger to peace

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, strongly condemned the Greater Israel plan. He called it unacceptable and a serious threat to regional peace. Dar expressed Pakistan’s firm rejection during an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers in Jeddah. He thanked Turkey, Iran, and Palestine for supporting the urgent session. The meeting came amid heavy violence and bloodshed in Gaza.

Dar said Israel has violated international laws deliberately and attacked Palestinians for over two years. Many victims are women and children. He accused Israel of punishing Palestinians collectively by striking schools, hospitals, camps, and UN facilities. These attacks break human rights rules. Dar stressed the urgent need to protect innocent lives and stop ongoing violence immediately.

Moreover, Dar highlighted a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He said people face critical shortages of food, medicine, and basic supplies. The situation demands quick and effective action from the global community. He urged all nations to work toward an immediate, lasting, and unconditional ceasefire. Dar called for safe access to humanitarian aid in Gaza to ease suffering.

Additionally, Dar demanded an end to forced evictions and illegal occupation of Palestinian land. He insisted that these acts violate international law and cause unnecessary pain. Pakistan stands firmly with the rights and dignity of Palestinians. Dar also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all Arab countries. This stance aims to promote peace and stability in the region.

Finally, Ishaq Dar appealed to the world to act responsibly and urgently. He emphasized the importance of protecting human rights and ensuring justice for Palestinians. Pakistan will continue to oppose any plans that threaten peace and security. Dar called on all parties to support dialogue and peaceful solutions. The international community must end violence and save innocent lives without delay.