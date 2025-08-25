NDMA issues 48-hour flood alert for river Ravi

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert for River Ravi over the next 48 hours, warning of a medium-level threat due to rising water levels in the river and its nullahs.

Hydrological data shows that sustained moderate to heavy rainfall in the catchments of River Ravi and connected nullahs has increased inflows at Thein Dam, which currently stands at 1,717 feet, or 86% of its total capacity.

Downstream releases from Thein Dam, combined with rising nullah discharges on the Indian side, are expected to further elevate river flows. Medium to high flows are likely in nullahs originating from the Pir Panjal Range, especially Bein, Basantar, and Deg.

At present, River Ravi at Kot Naina is discharging 64,000 cusecs, which may lead to low to medium flooding at Jassar within the next 24 hours. The situation could escalate to high flood levels if spillway releases continue along with heavy rainfall until August 27.

Residents of low-lying and flood-prone areas are urged to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel near riverbanks, and follow official warnings via TV, radio, mobile alerts, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app. Authorities may issue evacuation instructions if needed.

The NDMA has directed all emergency services and local authorities to stay on high alert. Communities are advised to prepare emergency kits with food, water, and medical supplies for 3–5 days and avoid crossing flooded roads, causeways, or low bridges.