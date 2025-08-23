Pakistan wins two more golds at Asian Bodybuilding

Pakistan continued its strong performance at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship held in Thailand. On the sixth day, Pakistani athletes won two more gold medals. The event attracts top bodybuilders from across Asia competing in various categories. This success highlights Pakistan’s growing strength in the sport.

Faizan Gul earned the gold medal in the 170 cm sports physique category. He showcased impressive strength and discipline, beating tough competitors. His victory brought pride to Pakistan’s team. Soon after, Bilal Ahmed also won gold in the 180 cm sports physique category. This win added to the country’s medal tally.

These achievements increased Pakistan’s total medals to four in the championship so far. Pakistani athletes have demonstrated skill and determination throughout the competition. Their success motivates others in the country to pursue bodybuilding. Fans and sports officials have praised their hard work and dedication.

The championship in Thailand will continue until August 25. More competitions and categories remain, offering chances for additional medals. Pakistan’s bodybuilders aim to maintain their strong momentum until the event ends. The team’s coaches remain optimistic about future performances.

Overall, Pakistan’s success at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship reflects its growing presence in international sports. The gold medals prove the country’s athletes can compete at high levels. With continued support and training, Pakistan can achieve even greater success soon. The nation eagerly awaits more victories from its sports stars.