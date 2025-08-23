Monsoon returns: Rain hits Karachi from August 27

The Meteorological Department has forecasted rain in Karachi and most parts of Sindh starting August 27. Early morning light rain and drizzle have already made the weather pleasant in many Karachi neighborhoods. Areas like North Nazimabad, Board Office, Hyderi, Scheme 33, Saddar, and Shahrah-e-Faisal experienced light showers. This marks the start of a wetter period as the monsoon system moves in. The rains have brought relief from the recent heat.

The department expects heavy rainfall from today until August 27 in the upper and central parts of the country. A new monsoon system is likely to affect Karachi and much of Sindh starting August 27. This system will bring widespread rain and cooler temperatures. People are advised to stay updated on weather warnings. The rain is welcome for farmers and water reservoirs.

Monsoon winds are entering northern areas, officials said. From August 27 to 29, rain will fall in Sindh and Balochistan. Additionally, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, and surrounding areas will see showers. The weather pattern is spreading across regions to bring much-needed moisture. This will improve conditions after a dry spell. Residents should prepare for wet weather.

Strong winds and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, said the meteorological office. Rain may also hit Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Kohat, and Peshawar. Meanwhile, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Mandi Bahauddin may see scattered showers. The stormy weather will continue across northern and northwestern areas. Authorities urge caution during strong winds.

Finally, strong winds and thunderstorms could reach Mithi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas tonight. The Meteorological Department advises residents to remain alert and take safety measures. This monsoon season may bring more rain to many parts of the country. Overall, the upcoming system is expected to ease heat and improve water supply. People should monitor weather updates closely in the coming days.