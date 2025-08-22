Sri Lanka’s ex-leader faces court over funds misuse

Former Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested on Friday over alleged misuse of public funds during his time in office. The arrest follows an investigation into a state-funded trip to London in 2023, reportedly for his wife’s graduation ceremony. Wickremesinghe, 76, appeared in court in Colombo after police confirmed the charges. Authorities are now awaiting court instructions for the next steps.

The former leader served as president from 2022 to 2024, during Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis. He had earlier held the post of prime minister six times and was known for his economic recovery plans. Though he introduced tough austerity measures, he lost the 2024 election, finishing third behind Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sajith Premadasa.

An ally from Wickremesinghe’s United National Party (UNP), Nishantha Sri Warnasinghe, called the case politically driven. He said Wickremesinghe never misused funds and had stepped in to lead the country when others fled. Wickremesinghe’s office has not issued an official statement on the charges.

The government has not responded to the allegations or claims of political bias. Wickremesinghe comes from a powerful political family and began his career at 29 as the youngest cabinet minister in Sri Lanka’s history. He took over the presidency in 2022 after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned during mass protests.

His arrest adds fresh tension to Sri Lanka’s already polarised political landscape. The outcome of the case could have a lasting impact on the country’s future leadership and public trust in institutions.