Punjab to distribute tablet computers to 5,780 schools soon

The Punjab Education Department has announced that tablet computers will be distributed to 5,780 schools across the province under the education project, aiming to modernize classrooms and improve digital learning opportunities for students.

In Lahore, around 445 schools will receive tablets, while Faisalabad will get 439 schools covered and Multan Division will see distribution across 211 schools, making the project widely inclusive and impactful.

Furthermore, officials confirmed that the tablets will be handed over to the relevant school authorities on August 25 and 26, ensuring timely distribution and quick implementation of the initiative.

Earlier, the government had already provided tablets to thousands of primary schools, and this new move highlights its commitment towards expanding technology-driven education for both teachers and students across Punjab.

Moreover, education authorities have instructed schools to collect their tablets from the Program Monitoring Unit, streamlining the process and making sure that schools receive the devices without unnecessary delays.

In addition, the government has decided to monitor school funds, expenses, and student enrollment online, ensuring transparency, better accountability, and stronger management of education resources in Punjab.