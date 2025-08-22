Glacier burst in Ghizer creates artificial lake, villages at risk

A glacier burst in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer district triggered flooding and widespread destruction, blocking the Ghizer River and creating an artificial lake, officials confirmed on Friday. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported so far. Authorities said that multiple villages were inundated, causing heavy financial losses and forcing residents to evacuate vulnerable areas.

The district administration reported that landslides completely blocked the Gilgit–Shandur Road, cutting off access to Raushan village. Landslides from both directions in the Tali Das stream disrupted transport and communication, leaving many areas isolated. Ghizer’s additional deputy commissioner confirmed that the river flow had been blocked since 3am, putting more communities at risk of flooding.

However, timely warnings to residents helped prevent casualties. Gilgit-Baltistan Home Minister Shams Lone stated that while the flooding caused large-scale destruction, no lives were lost. He added that some stranded residents required urgent rescue operations, and helicopters had already been requested. A Force Command Northern Areas helicopter was dispatched to assist in the emergency response.

Government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq said that over 50 people had been rescued so far. He explained that the outburst had blocked the river’s natural flow, forcing water to back up and form a massive lake. This development has placed surrounding villages under serious threat of submersion. The Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister is personally monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned of heavy rainfall in Gilgit-Baltistan starting tomorrow, increasing the danger of further flooding, landslides, and mudslides. Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected across Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar from August 23 to 27. Authorities have advised residents to remain on high alert as weather conditions could worsen the already fragile situation.