Tarbela dam reaches full capacity, water levels surge across Pakistan

Tarbela Dam has reached its full capacity as water levels rose to 1,550 feet, marking a significant milestone for the reservoir. According to WAPDA officials, the storage in the dam today is 5.728 million acre-feet, reflecting a steady increase due to recent rainfall and river inflows across the region. This rise ensures adequate water supply for irrigation and hydropower generation in the coming months.

The inflow of water into the Indus River at Tarbela is recorded at 268,300 cusecs, while the outflow stands at 238,900 cusecs. These figures indicate that the dam is currently managing a surplus of water, helping to balance river levels downstream and prevent potential flooding in adjacent areas. Officials are closely monitoring the situation to maintain safe operations.

At Mangla Dam, the inflow into the Jhelum River is 38,600 cusecs, with an outflow of 7,000 cusecs. The water storage in Mangla has reached 5.423 million acre-feet, contributing significantly to the overall reservoir capacity and supporting water requirements for agriculture and urban areas in Punjab and surrounding regions.

Meanwhile, Chashma Barrage is handling an inflow of 43,500 cusecs and an outflow of 351,600 cusecs. The storage in Chashma today is recorded at 94,000 acre-feet. These coordinated releases from the dams ensure regulated flow into the Indus River system, reducing pressure on downstream areas while maintaining adequate water supply.

The Chenab River at Head Marala is seeing an inflow of 67,600 cusecs and an outflow of 49,000 cusecs, while the Kabul River at Nowshera reports balanced inflow and outflow of 44,600 cusecs. These measures collectively maintain stable river conditions and help manage flood risks in the region.

In total, water storage across Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma reservoirs now stands at 11.245 million acre-feet. WAPDA officials confirmed that inflow and outflow data at major points of the Indus and Jhelum Rivers are reported as 24-hour averages, ensuring continuous monitoring and management of Pakistan’s key water resources.