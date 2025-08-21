Imran Khan granted bail in all May 9 cases by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in all eight cases related to the May 9 violence. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, announced the decision after hearing both sides. The bench included Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, who replaced Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb. This marks a significant legal development for Khan, who faces several charges linked to violent protests last year.

Earlier, the court had postponed the hearing due to the special prosecutor’s illness. However, the Chief Justice refused to delay proceedings further. He insisted the matter be heard the next day without discussing the case’s full merits. During the hearing, the prosecutor explained that bail observations are always temporary and do not affect the trial. He presented past Supreme Court rulings to support this view.

Chief Justice Afridi asked two key questions during the hearing. First, he asked if final findings can be made during a bail case. Second, he asked if the principle of consistency applies to conspiracy-related bail cases. The prosecutor said recent bail cases involved no solid evidence, while the current case includes digital and witness proof. However, the Chief Justice reminded both parties that merits will be examined by the trial court only.

Imran Khan’s lawyer argued that the case should be treated like similar cases where bail was granted. He said the evidence against Khan was not strong enough for denial of bail. Meanwhile, the Chief Justice urged the prosecution to present one case where bail was denied in a similar conspiracy case. The court emphasized it would not allow discussion on the case facts during a bail hearing.

Finally, the court approved Khan’s bail petitions in all eight cases. The judges clarified that their decision is not a judgment on the case itself. They stressed that the trial court will decide the actual charges based on evidence. For now, Khan gains temporary relief, but legal challenges still lie ahead. The court’s ruling adds a new twist to his ongoing legal and political battle.