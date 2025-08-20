Floods cause over Rs20 billion loss in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suffered massive financial losses due to recent floods. A preliminary damage report has been sent to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. It shows that the province has lost over Rs20 billion. At least 603 government properties across 20 departments were damaged by heavy rains and flooding. The report was prepared to assess the impact and guide relief efforts.

Battagram was the worst-hit district, with 214 government buildings damaged. Swat followed with 97 affected sites, while Bajaur saw 65 and Mansehra 58. Public infrastructure was also hit hard. The report noted 83 roads and 10 bridges were destroyed. Additionally, 37 public schools were badly affected, causing concern for the coming academic season.

The floodwater also damaged irrigation and water systems. Around 226 irrigation channels and 68 water supply schemes were affected. The irrigation department reported losses worth over Rs10 billion. Communication and Works lost Rs3.4 billion, and the education department suffered damages of Rs1.44 billion. Public Health Engineering reported damage worth more than Rs217 million.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also released nationwide figures. At least 748 people have died in rain-related incidents across the country. These include 459 men, 111 women, and 178 children. Nearly 1,000 people have been injured, and 990 homes have been destroyed. More than 3,800 livestock animals also perished in the floods.

So far, Punjab has reported 165 deaths, KP 446, and Sindh 40. Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and Islamabad also suffered losses. Authorities are continuing rescue and relief operations. However, officials say more efforts are needed to rebuild critical infrastructure and support affected communities in the coming weeks.