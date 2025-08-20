Russia vows uninterrupted oil supply to India

Russia will continue supplying crude oil to India through a special mechanism, despite global tensions and sanctions. A top Russian embassy official in New Delhi confirmed this during a press briefing on Wednesday. Roman Babushkin, Russia’s charge d’affaires in India, said oil trade would remain stable and unaffected by external pressures.

Babushkin stated that Russia has developed a “very, very special mechanism” to maintain oil supplies. This comes as India continues to buy Russian crude in large volumes despite Western sanctions. He said imports would remain at their current levels, and no disruptions are expected in the near term.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India by the end of the year. Though the dates are not yet confirmed, a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planned. The two leaders are likely to discuss energy ties and broader economic cooperation.

The U.S. has announced a 25% tariff on some Indian exports starting August 28. This move is linked to India’s continued oil trade with Russia. However, Washington has not imposed similar tariffs on China, despite its own energy dealings with Moscow. This has raised concerns about policy consistency.

Despite sanctions and tariffs, trade between India and Russia is growing. Russia’s Deputy Trade Representative said bilateral trade is expected to increase by 10% annually. This growth comes even as Indian refiners like Nayara Energy face EU sanctions, prompting them to reduce operations and curb partnerships.