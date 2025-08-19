Fire at Malir petrol pump kills one, injures two

A fire broke out at a petrol pump in Malir, Karachi, on Tuesday afternoon. Rescue officials said the fire started around 3:48 pm. They suspect a short circuit caused the blaze. The fire quickly spread, putting many lives at risk. People nearby rushed to help the injured.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassan-ul-Haq Habeeb Khan said three people caught in the fire suffered serious burns. They immediately transferred all injured to the hospital for treatment. Sadly, one person died due to severe injuries. The other two remain in critical condition. Rescue teams continue to monitor their health closely.

Authorities acted fast to control the fire. Rescue 1122’s command center sent four fire tenders from the nearby KMC fire station. Firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the flames. Meanwhile, the petrol pump staff helped guide the rescue teams. Malir SSP Abdul Khaliq Pirzada also coordinated the emergency response on site.

Officials confirmed the fire likely started due to an electrical short circuit. They have not found any signs of foul play. Investigations are ongoing to confirm the exact cause. The petrol pump remains closed as authorities work to clear the scene. Safety officials urge caution around fuel stations to avoid future accidents.

The incident shocked the local community in Malir. Many residents expressed concern over safety at petrol pumps. Authorities promised to review safety measures and improve emergency responses. Meanwhile, rescue teams continue their efforts to aid the injured. The tragedy serves as a reminder to follow strict safety protocols.