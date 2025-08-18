Sindh govt on high alert as monsoon hits Karachi

KARACHI – Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said on Monday that the government was fully prepared for the monsoon rains. He made the statement as light rain fell across parts of Karachi and the weather turned humid. Speaking at a press conference, he confirmed that arrangements were already in place to manage expected heavy downpours. Ghani emphasized that all possible efforts had been made by the government, institutions, and local authorities to minimize public difficulty.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rain in Karachi is expected to intensify in the coming days. Light showers were recorded in Surjani Town, Gulshan-i-Maymar, Korangi, and Faisal airbase, while other areas reported trace amounts. The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned of widespread rain and thunderstorms across Sindh till August 22. Cities such as Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkano, Thatta, and Tharparkar are also likely to be affected. Local councils have been told to focus on low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Ghani said the Sindh chief minister had also issued fresh instructions during a high-level meeting held earlier in the day. He noted that officials were actively monitoring the situation and ensuring that response teams were on standby. Ghani urged local government departments to stay alert and mobilize resources. He stressed that problem areas must be prioritized to prevent repeated issues like past urban flooding. Drainage systems and backup pumps are being checked regularly.

In addition, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued alerts across the region. The government is also working with emergency services to deal with possible roof collapses, electrocutions, or road blockages. Ghani called on the public to stay cautious during rainfall and avoid unnecessary travel. He also asked opposition parties not to politicize the situation, saying this was a time for unity. Criticism, he added, could wait until after the crisis had passed.

Just last month, heavy rains caused the deaths of at least six people in Sindh. These incidents included roof collapses and electrocution cases. Learning from these events, authorities say they are taking stricter precautions this time. However, residents are advised to report any blocked drains or unsafe buildings. As rains continue, the focus remains on reducing damage, saving lives, and keeping essential services running smoothly across Karachi and other cities.