FM Dar meets UK minister to boost bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met the UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Hamish Falconer, in London on Monday. During their meeting, they reviewed the full range of Pakistan-UK relations. Both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in political, economic, climate, and people-to-people areas. They also exchanged views on important regional and global developments affecting both countries.

Dar emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to ongoing economic reforms to strengthen the country’s growth and stability. He shared Islamabad’s perspective on peace and stability in South Asia. In particular, he highlighted the need for a just and peaceful solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Dar urged adherence to relevant UN Security Council resolutions to resolve the conflict peacefully.

The UK minister welcomed the positive progress in bilateral relations between the two countries. Both sides expressed satisfaction with their collaboration in many areas of mutual interest. They agreed on the importance of holding regular high-level meetings. These meetings would help build momentum and explore new opportunities for strategic cooperation in future.

Currently on a two-day official visit, FM Dar has planned meetings with other key UK leaders. These include Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey. The focus of his visit remains on strengthening Pakistan-UK ties. It also aims to boost cooperation in digital technology, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, and the Commonwealth.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said the talks show both countries’ eagerness to work closer together. They highlighted the shared goals of peace, development, and enhanced bilateral partnerships. With ongoing dialogue, Pakistan and the UK hope to expand cooperation across many sectors. This meeting marks a step forward in a promising relationship between the two nations.