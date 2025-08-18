KP govt releases Rs1.3B relief for floods

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has allocated Rs800 million for flood relief across affected districts. An additional Rs500 million has been set aside specifically for Buner, the worst-hit district. Buner has suffered the most casualties, with 217 deaths and 120 injuries reported so far. The recent flash floods in KP have claimed 325 lives and injured 156 people, contributing to the nationwide death toll of 657 due to monsoon-related disasters since late June.

Besides Buner, other districts like Shangla, Mansehra, Bajaur, and Swat have also faced severe losses. Shangla recorded 36 deaths, Mansehra 24, Bajaur 21, and Swat 17, with heavy damage to homes and livestock. Swat saw the destruction of 219 houses and loss of 163 cattle. Lower Dir and Battagram also reported casualties due to floods and roof collapses. Authorities continue rescue operations and efforts to restore damaged infrastructure.

پی ڈی ایم اے کی جانب سے ہونے والی بارشوں اور فلش فلڈ کے باعث صوبہ کے مختلف اضلاع میں اب تک ہونے والے جانی و مالی نقصانات کی رپورٹ جاری #PDMAKP #pdmaupdate #damages @GovernmentKP @CSKPOfficial @infokpgovt @KPKUpdates @KhattakAsfand1 pic.twitter.com/PluMo4DNSy — PDMAKP OFFICIAL (@PDMAKP) August 18, 2025

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar stressed that flood relief and restoration is a national duty. He assured that the federal and provincial governments are working together to provide rescue and aid. Tarar highlighted ongoing coordination through the National Command and Control Center and noted early warning systems have been actively sharing data. He also mentioned that military and other agencies are engaged in relief efforts across KP, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman, Lieutenant General Inam Haider, warned that monsoon rains will persist until the end of August, with normal conditions expected by late September. He said two to three more rain spells could hit the country, urging continued preparedness. Relief camps have been set up in affected areas, and displaced families are being sheltered in government buildings. Medical aid and food distribution are ongoing.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani expressed condolences and emphasized the need for national solidarity in helping flood victims. Though Sindh offered aid, he said KP officials reportedly declined some assistance. Ghani stressed the practical and moral importance of unity during such crises and mentioned the vital role of international organizations like the UN and World Bank in past disaster responses. He warned that such threats from natural disasters will continue despite all efforts.