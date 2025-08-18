Balochistan CM hails forces foiling independence day attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti praised security forces, including the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), on Monday for preventing a planned suicide attack that targeted Independence Day celebrations in Quetta.

Speaking at a press conference, Bugti said the attackers intended to harm innocent citizens celebrating August 14, but swift action by law enforcement averted a potential large-scale tragedy in the province.

He lauded the police and intelligence agencies for their dedication and urged parents to carefully monitor their children, warning that extremist elements often mislead youth through propaganda and social media platforms.

The chief minister revealed that those involved in the Quetta Railway Station attack in November 2024 were also behind the recent plot, and he said investigations would expose additional propaganda tools and facilitators.

Bugti shared details of a BUITEMS University lecturer who confessed to using Telegram to support terrorist activities, arranging targets, and assisting extremists, highlighting that even highly educated individuals were being exploited for violent purposes.

He stressed that all individuals opposing the state would face strict legal action, assuring citizens that security forces have the capacity to fight terrorism, while the provincial government manages legal and administrative responsibilities effectively.

The chief minister also addressed recent kidnappings, confirming ongoing operations to recover the victims safely, and called on all political parties to unite against terrorism, recognizing the sacrifices made by the state to protect citizens.