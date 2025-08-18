US monitors Pakistan-India truce daily, says Rubio

The United States is closely monitoring the truce between Pakistan and India on a daily basis, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stressing that maintaining ceasefires often becomes a difficult challenge. He emphasized that peace deals can collapse quickly, especially when two nuclear-armed neighbors remain under constant tension, making diplomatic efforts fragile but necessary for long-term stability in South Asia.

In an interview with NBC News, Rubio highlighted that the real difficulty lies not in achieving a ceasefire but in sustaining it, since violations can erupt at any moment. He noted that Washington continues to track developments between Pakistan and India every single day, while also drawing comparisons with Russia’s refusal to fully commit to a truce in Ukraine.

‘Ceasefire has to be maintained, which is very difficult. The U.S keeps an eye on what is happening between India and Pakistan every single day,’ says Marco Rubio on NBC. This is a big admission & Munir starting another skirmish is a possibility. pic.twitter.com/d81LPNrjnH — Atishay Jain (@AtishayyJain96) August 17, 2025

Moreover, Rubio pointed out that temporary ceasefires cannot guarantee lasting peace unless they lead to broader agreements between nations, ensuring that conflicts do not reemerge in the near future. He added that after prolonged wars, like the ongoing one in Ukraine, the only meaningful goal should be a permanent peace settlement rather than repeated fragile truces.

In a separate interview with Fox Business, Rubio once again praised US efforts to prevent further escalations in different regions, including South Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia. He stated that President Donald Trump has made the achievement of peace a major priority of his administration and actively engaged in negotiations across global conflict zones.

Rubio also mentioned Trump’s repeated claims of brokering the Pakistan-India ceasefire earlier this year, which the former president has cited more than 40 times in public speeches. He noted that Trump offered trade incentives to both countries as encouragement to maintain calm, framing the truce as part of a wider American push for stability.

Since Trump’s announcement on May 10, the United States has positioned itself as a mediator willing to use diplomacy and economic influence to keep potential flashpoints under control. Rubio concluded by saying that peace, rather than temporary ceasefires, remains the ultimate goal in Washington’s foreign policy approach.