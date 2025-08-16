Factory blast in Russia kills 11, injures over 100

A powerful explosion rocked a factory in Russia’s Ryazan region on Friday. The blast killed at least 11 people and injured around 130 others. Rescue teams are working hard to find survivors in the rubble. The emergencies ministry confirmed ongoing search and rescue operations at the scene.

Officials said a fire broke out inside a workshop before the explosion. Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov explained the fire triggered the deadly blast. However, authorities have not yet shared the exact cause of the fire. It is also unclear what type of factory suffered the explosion.

Some Russian media reported gunpowder caught fire, causing the blast. Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones have previously targeted military and economic sites in Ryazan. Despite this, no connection to the drones has been confirmed in this incident. The investigation is still underway to find more details.

The factory sits about 320 kilometers southeast of Moscow. Emergency workers continue helping the injured and clearing debris. Hospitals are treating many victims, and officials are coordinating aid. Local authorities urge people to stay safe and avoid the area.

This tragic accident raises concerns about industrial safety in the region. It also highlights the risks workers face every day. Rescue efforts and investigations will continue as the community mourns the victims. Officials promise to improve safety measures to prevent future disasters.