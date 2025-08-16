Reconciliation demands sincere apologies, declares COAS Asim Munir

Brussels – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has said that true political reconciliation is only possible through sincere apologies. Speaking during a gathering of overseas Pakistanis in Brussels, he emphasized the moral and religious value of asking for forgiveness, calling it a sign of strength—not weakness.

Field Marshal Munir referenced Quranic verses about the creation of Adam to illustrate his point. He said those who apologized became angels, while the one who refused became the devil. He made it clear that the call for reconciliation does not come without accountability. He added that political rumors about changes in leadership are false and meant to damage both the government and the military.

Addressing foreign policy, Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s balanced approach between China and the United States. He said Pakistan will not sacrifice one friend for another. He praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace efforts, saying Pakistan had led the call to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a strong warning to neighboring countries, the army chief told India to stop using proxies to destabilize Pakistan. He also urged the Afghan government to stop pushing Taliban militants into Pakistan. He said every drop of Pakistani blood will be avenged, underlining the army’s firm stance on national security.

The event in Brussels concluded with a heartfelt moment. Despite concerns about crowd control, Munir stood for hours to personally greet Pakistanis who had traveled long distances. He insisted on meeting everyone, saying, “How can I turn away people who came from so far?” His gesture won praise from the crowd, who welcomed him as a “victor of war.”