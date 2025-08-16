Cricket legend Bob Simpson dies at 89

Bob Simpson, former Australia cricket captain and coach, died at the age of 89, Cricket Australia announced Saturday. Simpson played 62 Test matches from 1957 to 1978, scoring 4,869 runs and taking 71 wickets with his leg spin. He was known as one of the greatest slip fielders in cricket history.

Simpson initially retired in 1968 but returned as captain in 1977 at age 41 during the World Series Cricket turmoil. Cricket Australia Chair Mike Baird praised him as a brilliant opening batter, exceptional fielder, and strong leader. Simpson’s leadership helped stabilize Australian cricket during challenging times.

As a coach, Simpson built a disciplined team under Allan Border’s captaincy, leading Australia to the 1987 World Cup win and reclaiming major trophies like the Ashes. Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne called Simpson the best coach he ever had and credited him for his development.

Besides Australia, Simpson coached Lancashire, the Netherlands, and worked with India as a consultant in the late 1990s. His impact on cricket spanned multiple generations and countries, shaping many players and teams.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese honored Simpson’s legacy, calling him an era-defining figure who set the highest standards. Simpson will be fondly remembered for his immense contributions to cricket as a player, captain, and coach.