PFA eyes $10 billion food export target

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has set an ambitious target to increase Pakistan’s food exports from $3 billion to $10 billion. PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed made this announcement during the “Mera Brand Pakistan” Expo in Lahore. He said food safety, quality production, and global standards are key to achieving this goal. The event was hosted by the Pakistan Business Forum and drew more than 200,000 attendees. Javed praised the expo for promoting national brands and showcasing Pakistan’s food industry potential.

To support this vision, the PFA has launched a Business Facilitation Center for food businesses. The center will offer guidance, boost safety awareness, and encourage networking. Javed stressed that the authority is working closely with food businesses to meet export standards. He also highlighted strong investment opportunities in Pakistan’s halal food sector. According to him, good production and consumer trust are vital for global recognition.

Meanwhile, the PFA continued its crackdown on food safety violations. On the same day as the expo, enforcement teams launched operations across Lahore. They filed FIRs against two suppliers for selling fake milk and meat from dead goats. Authorities shut down a synthetic milk unit and arrested the main supplier. The team also seized 3,000 liters of fake milk and two dead goats.

In another operation, a man was caught transporting dead goats for sale in Dhariyan. Officials discarded the unsafe meat after declaring it harmful. The supplier will face legal action under multiple sections of food safety law. These actions show the PFA’s strong stance on food safety and public health. Javed confirmed that such crackdowns will continue across the province.

Javed stated that clean food practices will help Pakistan grow its economy and exports. He said the public deserves safe, healthy food without compromise. Events like the “Mera Brand Pakistan” Expo help build strong food brands and economic confidence. The PFA remains focused on raising safety standards and opening new export markets. “Soon, the world will recognize the value of ‘Made in Pakistan’,” he said.