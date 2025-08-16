Monsoon’s seventh spell brings flood risk in Punjab

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecasted heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The PDMA spokesperson said the seventh monsoon spell will be stronger than before. They warned of heavy rain and possible cloud bursting, especially in upper Punjab. This could lead to stormy conditions and flash floods in the region.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and floods have already caused severe damage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The death toll there has exceeded 320, with over 150 people lost in floodwaters in Buner alone. In Bajaur, cloud bursts triggered floods that swept away several villages and destroyed homes. Livestock and vehicles were also washed away by the floodwaters.

Due to the worsening situation, an emergency was declared in Buner. Rescue and relief efforts continue amid challenging conditions. Tragically, a KP government helicopter carrying aid crashed recently, killing five people. This incident has hampered rescue operations in the area.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines during the ongoing monsoon season. They stressed preparedness, especially in vulnerable areas prone to floods and landslides. Officials are closely monitoring weather updates and coordinating relief efforts.

In summary, the seventh monsoon spell is expected to bring more intense rainfall to Punjab. Severe weather warnings are in place, while KP continues to battle devastating flood impacts. Citizens are advised to stay alert and prioritize safety during this critical period.