Pakistan’s advanced remote sensing satellite successfully deployed

Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) confirmed the successful deployment of its advanced remote sensing satellite. The satellite was launched from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center on July 31, 2025. SUPARCO announced that stable communication with ground stations is established, and the satellite is now transmitting high-resolution images.

This satellite’s high-quality imaging will improve urban planning, infrastructure development, and regional monitoring. Additionally, it will provide timely alerts for floods, landslides, and earthquakes, strengthening Pakistan’s disaster management systems. The data will also support agricultural productivity by mapping crop patterns and managing water resources efficiently.

Furthermore, the satellite will aid national projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by mapping transport routes and identifying geohazards. SUPARCO highlighted that this satellite enhances the country’s capability to use resources wisely and support sustainable development.

Pakistan’s space program has recently made major strides, including the launch of an indigenous Electro-Optical satellite earlier this year for disaster prediction. Future missions include a lunar rover planned for China’s Chang’E 8 mission in 2028. These efforts show Pakistan’s growing role in space research and technology.

In 2024, PakSat-MM1 extended high-speed internet access to remote areas, and the student-built iCube Qamar satellite captured detailed lunar images. These achievements reflect the innovation and talent of Pakistan’s scientists and students on the global stage.