PM Shehbaz unveils $100M Chinese economic zone

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated a new Chinese-led Special Economic Zone on Friday. The project will attract $100 million in investment over five years. It aims to generate $400 million in exports. The zone is led by Challenge Fashion Private Limited, a Chinese garments group. The group has already invested $17 million in Pakistan since 2014.

During the launch, PM Shehbaz emphasized the zone’s role in technology transfer and skill development. He urged officials to support the company fully. The prime minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the industrial growth pillar of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He praised China’s expertise in the textile sector and expressed hope for more Chinese industries to invest in Pakistan.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے عوامی جمہوریہ بنگلہ دیش کے ہائی کمشنر محمد اقبال حسین خان کی ملاقات وزیراعظم نے دوطرفہ تعلقات کو آگے بڑھانے کے لیے اس رفتار کو برقرار رکھنے کی اہمیت پر زور دیا۔ ہائی کمشنر بنگلہ دیش محمد اقبال حسین خان نے وزیراعظم کو سفر، تجارت اور رابطوں کو آسان… pic.twitter.com/Vh9zvXNIoi — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 15, 2025

Separately, PM Shehbaz met Bangladesh’s High Commissioner Md Iqbal Hussain Khan to discuss stronger political and economic ties. He highlighted growing cooperation and people-to-people contacts between the two countries. The meeting reinforced Pakistan’s desire to boost trade and foster friendship with Bangladesh.

On the same day, the prime minister also met with ministers of power, petroleum, and railways. They discussed sector-specific challenges and ongoing projects. The discussions aimed to streamline government efforts and improve service delivery.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz inspected the delayed Islamabad Technology Park project. He expressed displeasure over slow progress and ordered swift completion. He urged officials to provide world-class facilities and meet the original deadlines.