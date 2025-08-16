COAS Asim Munir orders urgent army aid for K-P

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has ordered immediate army support for flood-hit areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He pledged full assistance to help restore normal life across the affected regions. Army units already present in the province were directed to scale up relief operations, while additional contingents were deployed to reinforce the response.

To show solidarity with flood victims, Pakistan Army personnel donated one day’s salary. Over 600 tons of rations have also been allocated for distribution. Relief teams are actively providing food, shelter, and medical care to displaced families. The military’s swift action comes as communities face severe losses after devastating floods.

The Corps of Engineers was ordered to speed up repair work on damaged infrastructure. Temporary bridges are being built to reconnect isolated villages. Specialised rescue teams, including sniffer dog units and urban search crews, have joined efforts to locate missing or trapped individuals. These teams are working around the clock in hard-to-reach flood zones.

Army Aviation helicopters have been deployed to deliver supplies and evacuate people from areas cut off by floodwaters. The air support also helps with technical and logistical tasks in remote, damaged regions. According to military sources, the army is fully committed to standing “shoulder to shoulder” with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this crisis.

Earlier in the day, soldiers carried out life-saving rescue operations across flood-hit districts. In Swat, one soldier was seen carrying a schoolchild on his back to safety. The Pakistan Army said it will remain ready to support the nation in any emergency, proving once again that it stands with the public not only in war but also during natural disasters.