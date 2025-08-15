OGRA raises LNG prices for august

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for August, marking a 1.46 percent rise across both Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) systems.

According to the notification, LNG prices in the SSGC network have gone up by $0.15 per MMBTU, bringing the new rate to $10.73 per MMBTU, impacting southern regions dependent on this system.

Similarly, in the SNGPL system, which supplies the northern areas, the LNG price has increased by $0.14 per MMBTU, setting the revised rate at $11.73 per MMBTU for the month of August.

This latest adjustment is part of OGRA’s regular monthly pricing mechanism, which considers fluctuations in international LNG market rates and directly influences the cost of imported energy in Pakistan.

The increase will affect both domestic consumers and industrial sectors that heavily rely on LNG as a primary energy source, potentially leading to higher operational expenses and overall production costs.

Energy sector experts warn that continued price hikes in imported LNG could pressure inflation further, stressing the need for alternative energy solutions to reduce reliance on costly international fuel supplies.