Poverty fuels Pakistan’s $511M used clothes market

Pakistan’s second-hand clothing imports surged to $511 million in fiscal year 2024-25. This marks a sharp rise from $434 million last year. The increase reflects growing demand for affordable clothing amid rising poverty. Many consumers cannot afford new or branded apparel. Instead, they turn to used clothes sold in landa bazaars and flea markets.

The World Bank reports nearly 45% of Pakistan’s population now lives below the poverty line. The poverty line is set at $4.20 per person per day. This figure has risen from 39.8% to 44.7% among lower-middle-income groups. Economic hardships are forcing families to seek cheaper clothing alternatives to meet their needs.

According to the Pakistan Second-Hand Clothing Merchants Association (PSHCMA), rising poverty drives import growth. They urged the government to reduce high taxes and duties on used clothing imports. Current levies include 10% regulatory duty, 5% customs duty, 6% advance income tax, and around 5% sales tax. Traders also pay additional sales and income taxes.

Most second-hand clothes arrive from Europe, the USA, Japan, Korea, China, and Canada. Around 60-70% of imports go through special export zones, where better quality items are sorted for re-export. Meanwhile, 10-20% are sold in local markets. Import duties stand at Rs 36 per kg for clothing and Rs 66 per kg for shoes.

Market surveys reveal that imported second-hand jeans sell for Rs 300-400, shirts for Rs 250-300, and used sports shoes for Rs 600-800. This is far cheaper than new local shoes costing Rs 2,500-3,500 or branded shoes priced Rs 4,000-5,500. The demand for affordable clothing remains strong as poverty deepens.