Value freedom, for it was not earned lightly

Freedom is a priceless blessing, one that Pakistan did not receive easily. The journey from the creation of Pakistan to the completion of its vision was paved with countless, timeless sacrifices. The sacrifices made by Pakistanis at the time of its inception remain almost unparalleled in the world.

Pakistan is perhaps the only country established primarily for the Muslims living in the subcontinent. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a homeland where Muslims could freely practice their religion. This vision, shared by Allama Iqbal and other dedicated leaders, became a reality through relentless struggle and day-and-night efforts.

At the time of independence, thousands migrated from India to Pakistan, often without a roof over their heads. Despite dire financial constraints, the leadership of the newly born country resolved to prove to the world that Pakistan could stand on its own feet. The economic challenges of those early days can be read in history books, but only the leadership of that time truly experienced their severity. Pakistan’s birth was marked by some of the most difficult and testing circumstances imaginable, yet the nation persevered and steadily built its foundations.

After the year 2000, Pakistan faced another grave challenge — the rise of terrorism. In its fight against terrorism, Pakistan has made over 80,000 sacrifices, making it one of the few countries in the world to have paid such a heavy price. These sacrifices have been acknowledged internationally, including by the United States, as Pakistan waged large-scale counter-terrorism operations with its own resources. Even today, Pakistan continues this fight, with its brave sons laying down their lives for the motherland. The resilience of their mothers is worthy of the highest respect.

For the past 78 years, Pakistanis have celebrated Independence Day with great passion, but this year holds even greater joy. Recently, Pakistan’s valiant armed forces inflicted a humiliating defeat on their traditional adversary — an enemy five times larger in size. This victory has left India diplomatically isolated, while stories of Pakistan’s bravery and military excellence are being told across the world. In this war, the Pakistan Air Force’s achievements have become case studies for many foreign militaries.

Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Independence Day celebrations began across Punjab from the 1st of August and continue with full vigor. As part of these celebrations, the Punjab Information and Culture Department organized a grand “Independence Day & Battle of Truth” musical concert at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Lahore.

The event was remarkable for its beautifully arranged setting. Visitors were welcomed with displays highlighting Maryam Nawaz’s welfare initiatives, and a green carpet was rolled out for guests. Inside, a grand stage with towering LED screens showcased historic visuals — from the struggles of Pakistan’s creation, through its development journey, to the recent success of Operation Baniyan Mursas.

The concert began with a live performance of the national anthem, played on various musical instruments, receiving thunderous applause. Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, welcomed the attendees, emphasizing that this year’s Independence Day celebrations were unlike any before because of Pakistan’s recent victory over India. She urged the youth to value freedom, reminding them of the sacrifices of their forefathers for independence and the continued sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces to safeguard it. She stressed that freedom is a divine gift, the worth of which could best be understood by the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and Gaza.

Following her address, the musical performances began. Renowned artists Shai Gul, Bilal Saeed, and Sajjad Ali performed patriotic songs and anthems, electrifying the audience. The venue resounded with chants of Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad.

More than 5,000 citizens attended, proving that Pakistanis are a vibrant nation that cherishes its independence and stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces. The audience also witnessed rare footage of the Pakistan Air Force shooting down six enemy aircraft during the recent conflict, reinforcing its status as one of the finest air forces in the world — capable of delivering a swift and decisive response to any aggression.

Prominent figures, including Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Minister for Industry and Commerce Shafay Hussain, Special Assistant Salma Butt, MPA Bibi Wadheri, Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani, Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed, and DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid, attended the event, congratulating Minister Azma Bokhari for organizing such a memorable celebration.

The youth in attendance expressed their appreciation for such government-led initiatives, stressing the need for similar events at national festivals to provide healthy entertainment and foster patriotism. The joy on their faces reflected the importance of such cultural activities in keeping them engaged and safe from negative influences, empowering them to play their role in Pakistan’s progress.

Pakistan’s story — from its birth in hardship to its modern-day victories — is one of resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit. And as the green and white flag waves high, the message remains clear: Freedom is a blessing that must be protected, cherished, and honored — always.