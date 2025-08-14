South Punjab celebrates I-Day with joy, pride

Independence Day and the historic Marka-e-Haq were celebrated across South Punjab on Thursday with colourful events, patriotic songs and prayers for the country’s safety and progress.

The main ceremony in Multan was held at the South Punjab Secretariat, where Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani hoisted the national flag. Balloons in the colours of Pakistan’s flag were released into the sky, and doves were set free as a sign of peace. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held, followed by a special prayer for the country.

The event was attended by senior officers, including Special Secretary C&W Aftab Pirzada, Special Secretary Irrigation Ijaz Khaliq Razaqi, and Secretary Board of Revenue Mehar Khalid. Additional secretaries, deputy secretaries, section officers and other staff members were also present.

Speaking to the gathering, Fuad Hashim Rabbani congratulated everyone on the 78th Independence Day, calling it a great blessing of Allah achieved in 1947 after great sacrifices. He said Pakistan’s armed forces have always defended the country with courage, and the victory in the Marka-e-Haq added to the nation’s honour. He paid tribute to martyrs and veterans, both from the armed forces and ordinary citizens, and called on the people to work with unity and dedication for the country’s future.