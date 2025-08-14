Flag hoisting ceremony held at DGPR HQ

Director General Public Relations, Punjab, Ghulam Saghir Shahid hoisted the national flag at DGPR Headquarters, Lahore, on Independence Day.

He congratulated the whole Pakistani nation and said that freedom is the greatest blessing. It is the national duty of all of us to work for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, he observed.

Special prayers were also offered for the development, security and stability of Pakistan on the occasion of the flag hoisting ceremony at DGPR HQ.

Director News Muhammad Sohail Janjua, Director Electronic Media Muhammad Sohail Rana, Deputy Director Press Information Kiran Fazal Butt, Deputy Director News Zafar Hassan Qureshi and other officers attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

The building of the DGPR HQ was decorated with national flags and banners. A large number of officers and officials attended the flag hoisting ceremony despite rain in the city.