CDA waives ROW charges to boost internet

The Capital Development Authority has approved the removal of Right-of-Way charges for building and installing IT infrastructure, including nationwide fiberisation, following the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This decision aims to eliminate key cost barriers for broadband service providers and speed up the country’s digital growth. Officials believe the move will help bridge connectivity gaps and improve access to high-speed internet in both urban and rural areas.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima, hailed the decision as a major milestone for Pakistan’s digital future. She said the exemption would enable faster broadband rollouts and attract more investment in the telecom sector. The minister emphasised that affordable and widespread internet access is essential for economic growth, education, and innovation, especially in underserved communities.

Sharing her excitement online, Shaza Fatima announced that the CDA’s removal of ROW charges marked the beginning of a broader campaign to reduce internet expansion hurdles nationwide. She confirmed that the next focus would be on removing such charges from major federal entities. She also revealed that a dedicated online portal has already been launched to streamline infrastructure-related applications.

Officials noted that the exemption would significantly lower operational costs for telecom companies, enabling them to expand their networks more efficiently. They explained that reduced expenses would encourage providers to extend services to remote areas, fostering inclusion in the digital economy. Industry experts also welcomed the decision, calling it a step toward aligning Pakistan with global broadband development trends.

The CDA’s approval is expected to accelerate the ongoing fiberisation process, which is vital for improving internet speed and reliability across the country. With ROW charges removed, stakeholders anticipate quicker project execution and reduced delays caused by bureaucratic procedures. The development is seen as a strong policy signal that Pakistan is committed to building a competitive and future-ready digital infrastructure.

By removing financial and procedural obstacles, the government hopes to enhance Pakistan’s global ranking in internet penetration and quality. This initiative also reflects the administration’s vision to make connectivity a basic right for all citizens, ensuring that the benefits of the digital age are accessible to everyone. The exemption is widely regarded as a game changer that could transform the country’s technological landscape in the coming years.