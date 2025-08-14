Rain expected in Karachi as monsoon hits Sindh

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Karachi and several cities across Sindh next week. This news brings hope to many residents who have faced hot weather recently. The monsoon system is expected to arrive via Gujarat on the night of August 17. Authorities have closely monitored the weather patterns to provide accurate predictions.

Between August 18 and 23, many areas in Sindh could experience rainfall. The Meteorological Department warned that some regions might face heavy showers. These rains may help ease drought conditions and support agriculture in affected areas. The system’s movement will influence how much rain falls in different cities.

In Karachi, the weather officials expect one to two good spells of rain. The rain could be moderate in intensity and bring much-needed relief to the city’s heat. People in Karachi have been waiting for rain to cool down the soaring temperatures. This forecast is likely to raise public expectations for a pleasant weather change.

Meteorologists believe this monsoon season will last longer than usual this year. They say it will bring more rain and change the region’s weather pattern significantly. Experts advise residents to stay prepared for possible weather disruptions caused by the system. Local authorities are also urged to remain alert to handle any emergencies.

Overall, the coming week looks promising for rain in Sindh and Karachi. The monsoon system could revive green cover and improve water availability. Residents and farmers alike will benefit from this expected change in weather. The Meteorological Department continues to monitor the situation and provide updates regularly.