PM Shehbaz hoists flag at Pakistan monument

Islamabad: On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, a grand flag hoisting ceremony took place at the iconic Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the event by proudly hoisting the national flag amid patriotic cheers.

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, government officials, and a large gathering of schoolchildren from across the capital. The young students, dressed in colorful traditional costumes, warmly welcomed the Prime Minister by presenting him with flowers as he arrived at the monument.

The event was marked by the energetic singing of the national anthem by the children and attendees, reflecting the country’s unity and pride. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered heartfelt prayers for Pakistan’s security, economic progress, and lasting peace during his speech.

Following the flag hoisting, the Prime Minister laid floral wreaths at the base of the monument to honor the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founders and martyrs. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and nationalistic spirit as people reaffirmed their commitment to the nation’s development.

The Independence Day celebration at the Pakistan Monument showcased the country’s resilience and hope for a prosperous future. It served as a reminder of Pakistan’s rich heritage and the collective duty to safeguard its sovereignty.