Karachi Independence day firing kills 3, injures 100+

Karachi’s Independence Day celebrations turned deadly on Wednesday night as aerial firing claimed the lives of three people, including a seven-year-old girl, and injured over 100 others. Despite repeated bans and awareness campaigns, the dangerous tradition continues to put lives at risk.

According to police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, 109 people with bullet injuries were brought to major hospitals across the city. Three of them remain in critical condition. However, police sources placed the number of injured at 67. The injuries were caused by stray bullets fired in celebration.

One of the victims was a young girl watching fireworks from her balcony in Azizabad Block-8 when a 9mm bullet struck her head. Her mother found her bleeding, and relatives rushed her to a private hospital where she was pronounced dead. The bullet was later recovered during a postmortem at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Two other victims were also hit by stray bullets. A 35-year-old man was killed in Model Family Park, Korangi No. 3, while a 70-year-old man died after being struck outside his home in Agra Taj Colony, according to police officials. Both were rushed to hospitals but could not survive.

Police have launched a crackdown following the incidents. Acting on the orders of AIG Javed Alam Odho, authorities arrested 86 suspects and recovered 68 illegal weapons. A total of 111 FIRs have been filed, with more cases expected under murder and attempted murder charges. Police are also testing seized weapons to link them to the killings.