PTI Chairman declares true independence after defeating fivefold enemy



Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan celebrated Independence Day, calling it a moment of real freedom. He said the nation achieved this after defeating an enemy five times its size. According to him, the victory makes this Independence Day more meaningful than ever before. The PTI chief urged citizens to remember the sacrifices that made the nation sovereign. He emphasized that true independence is not just freedom but also empowerment of the people.

Gohar Ali Khan stated that Pakistan was created to uphold God’s law and strengthen the constitution. He said the nation’s institutions must remain accountable and work for the people’s welfare. He highlighted that the independence struggle was not only against external forces but also for democratic governance. The PTI chairman stressed that an empowered parliament ensures citizens’ voices are heard. He called on lawmakers to prioritize national interest over political differences.

According to Khan, Pakistan’s true independence comes from valuing the people’s voice in governance. He said citizens’ opinions must guide policymaking and national decisions. He praised those who fought for freedom and those who continue to serve the public. The PTI chief emphasized the importance of transparency, accountability, and fairness in all government actions. He underlined that public participation strengthens democracy and national unity.

Gohar Ali Khan promised PTI would work continuously to improve Pakistan for all citizens. He said efforts would focus on education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. He stressed that national development depends on unity, vision, and collective responsibility. The chairman encouraged young people to contribute actively to the nation’s growth. He called for a shared commitment to building a stronger, prosperous Pakistan.

Concluding his Independence Day message, the PTI chief urged citizens to celebrate freedom responsibly. He emphasized gratitude for past sacrifices and responsibility for the future. He reminded the nation that unity, resilience, and determination are key to maintaining sovereignty. He affirmed that Pakistan’s journey continues toward justice, equality, and progress. Finally, he encouraged all Pakistanis to cherish independence and work together for a better future.