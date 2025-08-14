Diesel drops Rs 11.50, Petrol set to rise

ISLAMABAD: The government is expected to adjust fuel prices for the next 15 days starting August 16. High-speed diesel (HSD) may see a drop of up to Rs 11.50 per liter. Meanwhile, petrol could increase by Rs 1.40 per liter due to global market changes and currency fluctuations.

According to informed sources, the ex-depot price of diesel may decrease by around 4 percent, while petrol may rise by approximately 0.5 percent. Internationally, petrol prices increased by 15 cents per barrel over the last 15 days. Diesel prices, however, fell by about \$4 per barrel. The rupee also gained slightly against the dollar.

Currently, petrol costs Rs 264.61 per liter at ex-depot rates, following a Rs 7.54 reduction on August 1. Diesel stands at Rs 285.83 per liter after a cumulative Rs 27 rise since May 15. Minor reductions earlier this month have slightly eased the burden.

Petrol is mainly used in private cars, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers. Diesel powers trucks, buses, trains, tractors, tube wells, and threshers. Changes in diesel prices directly affect transport costs and food prices, particularly vegetables.

In response to rising fuel costs, transport fares have already increased. Additionally, kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) prices are expected to drop by Rs 6 and Rs 7 per liter respectively. Citizens are advised to prepare for minor petrol price hikes and benefit from diesel reductions.